A 24-year-old woman approached a family court when she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal, said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor.

Young woman approaches family court counsellor after father defeats her in Ludo in Bhopal
A 24-year-old woman approached a family court when she was defeated several times in Ludo games by her father in Bhopal, said Sarita Rajani, family court counsellor. "Nowadays, children are unable to endure defeat which is why such cases come up. They need to learn to accept defeat which is as important as winning," Rajani said.

During the lockdown period, the young woman, her two siblings and their father used to play the board game. After losing a game, the young woman developed resentment against her father, which increased over time and the family had to undergo counselling sessions to resolve the issue. "A 24-year-old young woman had come to us and said that when she was playing Ludo with her siblings and father, her father killed her tokens (goti) and she felt it was a breach of trust. She said she had trusted her father a lot and didn't expect to be defeated by him," said Rajani.

"Her father defeated her several times over time. Her anger increased and she stopped addressing him as father. She has been counselled four times till now and the situation is improving. We will find a positive solution," she added. Rajani said girl did not share her feelings with her family and decided to seek counselling about the matter.

She said the young woman is currently pursuing her studies, and the family lives in Bhopal city. The girl does not have a mother and she is the youngest of three siblings. "People have high expectations from family members and if there is a slight shortcoming, it causes tensions. Nowadays, children are unable to bear defeat," she added. (ANI)

