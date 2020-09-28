Customs seizes arecanut worth Rs 2.76 cr in Assam, three held

The Customs department on Sunday seized 72 metric tonnes of areca nut worth around Rs 2.76 crores and three carrier trucks from Kamrup in Assam. Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the case. "Acting on specific intelligence, a team of officers led by Deputy Commissioner of Customs Division in Guwahati Om Prakash Tiwary effected a seizure of 72 metric tons of areca nut of foreign origin along with three carrier trucks from the ninth mile area in Kamrup on September 26, 2020," Customs department said in a release.

The seized goods are believed to be smuggled from Myanmar through the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram. Three persons were apprehended in connection with the case, the department said. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)