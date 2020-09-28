Andhra: Nandi idol vandalised in Lord Shiva temple in Chittoor

A Nandi idol in a Shiva temple here was vandalised by unknown miscreants in Agara Mangalam village in Gangadhara Nellore Mandal of Chittoor district. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar informed that the Gangadhara Nellore police station received information in the wee hours of Sunday morning that some miscreants had damaged the Nandi idol in the Lord Shiva Temple.

"The police immediately rushed to the spot and started probing the matter. The Nandi idol was found broken into pieces nearby its pedestal. The police inquired from the local people about the incident," Kumar said. A case has been filed and an investigation has been initiated in this matter. (ANI)