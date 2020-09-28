Mangalore: Gold worth Rs 33.8 lakh recovered by AIU

The Air Intelligence Unit of Mangalore airport recovered six pieces of unclaimed gold worth Rs 33.80 lakhs.

As per it, the gold was recovered inside an Indigo aircraft that arrived from Dubai on September 27. It was found below a seat.

"The Air Intelligence Unit officers found six pieces of gold weighing 671 grams, valued at Rs. 33.80 lakhs (approx) concealed inside a pipe below a seat on September 27, in an Indigo flight that came from Dubai to Mangalore on Sunday," an AIU statement said. (ANI)