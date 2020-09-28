Andhra Pradesh: Contract lab technicians fear job loss, protest at DMHO office in Kadapa

Fearing job loss, a group of contractual lab technicians protested at the office of district medical and health officer (DMHO) in Kadapa on Sunday, following a government notification on filling up vacancies. As many as 25 lab technicians are deployed on COVID duty on a contract basis in the district. The DMHO has assured the contractual lab technicians that their jobs are secured until the period of contract.

The protest followed a recent notification for filling up the lab technicians' posts. The contractual lab technicians fear that their contracts will be terminated once the posts are filled up permanently. Sub-inspector S K M Hussain of Kadapa Taluk police station said the DMHO held talks with them. "He assured the contractual lab technicians that their jobs are secured until the period of contract. We have not filed any case in this regard," Hussain said. (ANI)