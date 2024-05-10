Left Menu

Delhi Man Stabbed Fatally While Resisting Robbery Attempt, Three Suspects Apprehended

A man was stabbed to death for resisting a mobile snatching bid by three men in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday. On the night of the crime, the accused were wandering around the Milan Garden area in search of some target and noticed Jagatpal walking alone, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-05-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 21:28 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was stabbed to death for resisting a mobile snatching bid by three men in northeast Delhi, police said on Friday. The incident took place on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when Jagatpal, who worked in a factory, was returning home after work, police said. ''He was found seriously injured near his home in Milan Garden. The locals rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' a police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said the police teams examined the CCTV footage of the area and arrested the accused.

The accused were identified as Major (18), Rohit alias Rayta (19) and Suraj (20), resident of Harsh Vihar area, the DCP said. Major and Rohit were arrested from Shalimar Garden in Uttar Pradesh on Friday. Subsequently, Suraj was also arrested from Sonipat in Haryana, Tirkey said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that they were school dropouts and were jobless. To meet their daily expenses, they would commit petty thefts, the DCP said. On the night of the crime, the accused were wandering around the Milan Garden area in search of some target and noticed Jagatpal walking alone, he said. They immediately cornered him at knifepoint to rob his mobile phone but he resisted. They then stabbed him and fled, he said. Police recovered the stolen mobile phone and a button-actuated knife used in the commission of the crime from their possession and further investigation is underway, officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

