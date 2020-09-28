TOP FOREIGN STORIES AT 1700

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality LIVE online learning accessible to every child, every home with...
The U.S. health regulator has put a hold on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Incs plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into...
The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...
