BJYM president Tejasvi Surya condemns, questions IYC unruly protest, setting tractor on fire

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya has condemned and questioned the unruly behaviour of members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) who set a tractor on fire on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:27 IST
BJYM president Tejasvi Surya (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national president Tejasvi Surya has condemned and questioned the unruly behaviour of members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) who set a tractor on fire on Monday. A press statement from BJYM said, "A group of IYC activists had set a tractor on fire near the India Gate in New Delhi during a protest against the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Government's progressive reforms in the Agricultural sector."

"Our farmers worship tools they use for farming. No real farmer ever burns his tractor. If at all the Youth Congress wanted to show their support to farmers, they could have donated the tractor to a poor farmer instead of burning it. But how can they? Destroying is all they know, the statement read. "In the guise of a protest against the government's reforms for farmers, it is sad that the IYC is destroying property," Surya, Member of Parliament from Bengaluru South, said.

"Such protests by the Congress Party shows their intent of spreading hatred and resorting to violence, when they are unsuccessful in convincing the Farmers at large," Surya added. According to the statement, Surya further pointed out the disconnect between the IYC and its parent organization Indian National Congress.

"IYC has zero trust in the Election Manifesto 2019 of the Congress. I wish to remind them that the Congress Manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha election had proposed the abolition of the APMC Act and making agricultural produce free from restrictions. This is what PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji led Union Government has done in the farmers bill. I am sure citizens will not fall prey to IYC's cheap tactics to cause disturbance and spread false information in the community." Surya also said that the Congress Party sacrifices all its policies, principles & promises just for pleasing the interests of one family.

"Thanks to the government's reforms, farmers now enjoy the full freedom to sell their produce to whoever offers them the best price. They will no longer be restrained by middlemen. Overall, it will lead to better economic benefits for farmers," the press statement added. Five people were detained in connection with the burning of a tractor near India Gate in the national capital on Monday. All five are residents of Punjab and legal action has been initiated against them, according to the police.

Earlier in the day, close to 15-20 people belonging to the Punjab Youth Congress gathered at the India Gate and set a tractor on fire. The workers, who were protesting reportedly against the farm bills brought by the Centre, which recently had received the assent of President Ram Nath Kovind, had brought the tractor to the site on a truck. (ANI)

