Defence Acquisition Council approves proposals for acquisitions of equipment

The Defence Acquisition Council meeting held under the Chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath today approved proposals for Capital acquisitions of the various equipment required by the Indian Armed Forces at an approximate cost of Rs 2,290 crore. These include procurement from the Domestic Industry as well as Foreign vendors.

Under the Buy Indian (IDDM) category, the DAC approved procurement of Static HF Tans-receiver sets and Smart Anti-Airfield Weapon (SAAW). The HF radio sets will enable seamless communication for the field units of Army and Air Force and are being procured at an approx. cost of Rs. 540 crore. The Smart Anti Airfield Weapon being procured at an approx. cost of Rs. 970 crore will add to the firepower of Navy and Airforce.

Further, to equip the Frontline Troops of the Army the DAC also accorded approval for procurement of SIG SAUER Assault Rifles at a cost of approx. Rs.780 crore.

(With Inputs from PIB)