Vaishno Devi: Book puja online, get prasad delivered at doorsteps

Unable to visit Vaishno Devi this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Now you can book your puja online and local priests will offer it on you and your family's behalf. Also, get prasad delivered at your doorsteps. All you have to do is visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's (SMVDSB) website and request a puja.

According to Ramesh Kumar Jangid, the Chief Operating Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, booking for puja and prasad can be done on their website. "Three packages are available -- priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,100. When a devotee makes a booking, a puja is performed in the family's name and prasad is packed. We've made an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching it within 72 hours." As per the SMVDSB website, the Rs 2,100 package provides Category A Individual Poojan, under which prayers will be offered to the Goddess "in the name of the person(s) for/by whom Pooja has been registered". It adds the puja can be booked for any day.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 18,199 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,132 deaths reported until September 27, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. (ANI)