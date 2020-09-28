Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaishno Devi: Book puja online, get prasad delivered at doorsteps

Unable to visit Vaishno Devi this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Now you can book your puja online and local priests will offer it on you and your family's behalf. Also, get prasad delivered at your doorsteps. All you have to do is visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's (SMVDSB) website and request a puja.

ANI | Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 28-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 17:49 IST
Vaishno Devi: Book puja online, get prasad delivered at doorsteps
Ramesh Kumar Jangid, CEO, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Unable to visit Vaishno Devi this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic? Now you can book your puja online and local priests will offer it on you and your family's behalf. Also, get prasad delivered at your doorsteps. All you have to do is visit Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's (SMVDSB) website and request a puja.

According to Ramesh Kumar Jangid, the Chief Operating Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, booking for puja and prasad can be done on their website. "Three packages are available -- priced at Rs 500, Rs 1,100 and Rs 2,100. When a devotee makes a booking, a puja is performed in the family's name and prasad is packed. We've made an arrangement with the Postal Department for dispatching it within 72 hours." As per the SMVDSB website, the Rs 2,100 package provides Category A Individual Poojan, under which prayers will be offered to the Goddess "in the name of the person(s) for/by whom Pooja has been registered". It adds the puja can be booked for any day.

In Jammu and Kashmir, there are 18,199 active cases of COVID-19 and 1,132 deaths reported until September 27, said the Department of Information and Public Relations. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico's coronavirus cases up to 726,43; France reports 14,412 new confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

IPS officer beats wife; relieved of duties after viral video

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said a senior state IPS officer has been relieved of duties, after a video showing him assaulting his wife went viral on social media. In the video, the officer, Purushottam Shar...

Vedantu ropes in Aamir Khan as brand ambassador

Online live tutoring company Vedantu on Monday said it has onboarded Bollywood actor Aamir Khan as its brand ambassador. Vedantu with its new ad campaign aims to make quality LIVE online learning accessible to every child, every home with...

U.S. FDA pauses Inovio's coronavirus vaccine trial plan

The U.S. health regulator has put a hold on Inovio Pharmaceuticals Incs plans to start final trials of its coronavirus vaccine as the agency seeks more information, including details on a delivery device used to inject genetic material into...

Dutch coronavirus second wave continues, cases near record on Monday

The number of new coronavirus infections in the Netherlands remained at near-record levels on Monday as the countrys second wave continued, with 2,914 new cases registered in the previous 24 hours, data released by health authorities showed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020