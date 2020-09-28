PRICES- MUM BULLION-CLOSE

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...
Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...
Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...
You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...
Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said the Congress was putting the interests of the farmers in jeopardy by trying to create confusion among the farmers about the three Farm Acts. While speaking to ANI, Naqvi all...
Al-Aqsa Mosque is as quiet today as it was turbulent 20 years ago when it gave its name to the Palestinian uprising that began beneath its walls and carved a bloody new chapter in the Middle East. The Al-Aqsa Intifada also known as The Sec...
Seeking to make fund raising easier, markets regulator Sebi on Monday provided relaxations to REITs and InvITs for preferential and institutional placement of their respective units. Real Estate Investment Trusts REITs and Infrastructure In...
Sri Lankas ruling SLPP party will file an intervening petition in the Supreme Court on Tuesday on the large number of pleas filed before the apex court challenging the governments proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bol...