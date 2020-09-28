IFFCO not to increase rate of DAP,  NPK fertilisers in rabi season

Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) has no plan to increase the maximum retail price of DAP (diammonium phosphate) and NPK fertilisers during the rabi sowing season, the government said on Monday. IFFCO Managing Director U.S Awasthi has tweeted that there is a huge spike in the cost of raw materials in the international market, but it will not increase the price of fertilisers, an official statement said.

He said that there is no plan to increase the MRP of DAP and NPK fertilisers during rabi season (winter sown). Wheat is a major rabi crop. IFFCO is a leading cooperative society engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of fertilisers. It has five manufacturing plants in India.