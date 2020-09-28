Guj Cong gives memorandum to Guv over Centre's new farm laws

A Gujarat Congress delegation on Monday met Governor Acharya Devvrat and submitted a memorandum demanding President Ram Nath Kovind withdraw his assent to three farm bills cleared by Parliament recently. Congress, in its memorandum, called these "black laws" which had been brought in by the Narendra Modi government to give select corporates the power to control the country's agriculture sector.

It would destroy the APMC structure and leave farmers with little choice but to sell to companies, and also deny cultivators minimum support price for their produce, the party said. Earlier in the day, some 100 Congressmen were detained in Gandhinagar after they protested against the new farm laws.

The memorandum was submitted to the governor after the leaders were released.