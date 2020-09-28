Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria would privatise NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill

The legislation has been in the works for 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing. It proposes creating a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:51 IST
Nigeria would privatise NNPC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria's long-awaited oil reform bill would take steps to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC), amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and create new regulatory bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters showed. President Muhammadu Buhari has sent the bill to the Senate, two sources told Reuters. It, along with the House of Representatives, must sign off on the bill before it can become law. Nigeria is Africa's largest crude exporter.

A spokesman for Buhari declined to comment. The legislation has been in the works for 20 years and looks to revise laws governing Nigeria's oil and gas exploration not fully updated since the 1960s because of the contentious nature of any change to oil taxes, terms and revenue-sharing.

It proposes creating a limited liability corporation into which the ministers of finance and petroleum would transfer NNPC assets. The government would then pay cash for shares of the company and it would operate as a commercial entity without access to state funds.

The changes could make it easier for the struggling company to raise funds. However the bill does not require government to sell shares in the company and, unlike previous reform proposals, does not set a deadline for privitisation to be completed. The legislation would also amend controversial changes to deep offshore royalties made late last year by cutting the royalty that companies pay the government for offshore fields producing less than 15,000 barrels per day to 7.5% from 10%.

It would change a price-based royalty too, so that it kicked in when oil prices climbed above $50 per barrel, rather than $35. It would also codify in law that companies cannot deduct gas flaring penalties from taxes, a practice that was the subject of a court case.

The measure would also scrap the Petroleum Equalisation Fund, which used to distribute cash to keep nationwide petrol prices uniform, and create new regulatory bodies, scrapping the Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) and transferring to a new commission many of the tasks currently handled by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Anti China protests intensify in Kathmandu

Members of the Nepal Students union on Monday held a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in the northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors were seen wearing masks and shields in keeping with Covi...

Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's 'crumbling health' infra: NC statement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of almost defunct health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of...

5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 re...

Tennis-Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020