Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm bills: Punjab CM lashes out at Sukhbir Badal, says Akali Dal lost credibility

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday over his "persistent politicisation" of the new farm laws and said his “antics and political tirades” will not help the Akali Dal restore its credibility in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:08 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:01 IST
Farm bills: Punjab CM lashes out at Sukhbir Badal, says Akali Dal lost credibility
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh lashed out at SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday over his "persistent politicisation" of the new farm laws and said his "antics and political tirades" will not help the Akali Dal restore its credibility in Punjab. "Instead of apologising to the farmers for supporting the farm ordinances all through and backing the BJP-led union government to the hilt on the issue, the unprincipled Badal couple were trying desperately to shift focus away from their own failure to protect the interests of the farming community," he alleged in a statement here.

Singh also called the Akali Dal a "mute spectator" when the ordinances were introduced in June. His comments came a day after Sukhbir Badal termed it a "dark day" for the country as President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the three farm bills being opposed by the Congress and a few other political parties and farmers' organisations, mainly in Punjab and Haryana.

Sukhbir Badal's wife Harsimrat Kaur Badal was a Union minister when the ordinances were promulgated. She resigned from it earlier this month and the Akali Dal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance over the pieces of legislation. These "antics and political tirades" will not help the Akali Dal restore its "lost credibility" in Punjab, whose people, especially the farmers, had completely rejected the "double-speaking" Badals, said the Punjab chief minister.

Punjab's farmers had hoped that having quit the NDA, the Badals would now support the state government wholeheartedly in fighting for their rights, he said. Any party would have risen above "petty politics" and "persistent politicisation" of the laws to join hands with the state government in putting up a united fight, he said.

But far from doing that, the SAD had chosen to launch a frontal attack on his government, said Singh, adding that this was so clearly a "brazen attempt" to get back their political foothold in the state. He trashed as "farcical" Sukhbir Badal's statement that "the SAD cannot be a mute witness while the peasantry in the country, especially in Punjab, is being dealt a death blow." "Had the SAD not been a mute spectator to the farm ordinances in the first place, things would not have come to such a pass," he said. "Did you not remember then that Agriculture is a state subject, which you are now crying yourself hoarse about," he asked the Akali president.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Anti China protests intensify in Kathmandu

Members of the Nepal Students union on Monday held a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu over Chinese construction in the northern Nepal district of Humla. Protestors were seen wearing masks and shields in keeping with Covi...

Farooq Abdullah speaks to Harsh Vardhan about Jammu's 'crumbling health' infra: NC statement

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday and raised the issue of almost defunct health service in Jammu region while claiming that hospitals were running short of...

5,487 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported from Andhra Pradesh

A total of 5,487 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.The state Health Department said the total count of cases in the state now stands at 6,81,161, including 63,116 active cases, 6,12,300 re...

Tennis-Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020