Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pasifika churches to receive $10 million funding for renovations

Shane Jones said the funding would provide a helping hand for the churches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 29-09-2020 07:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 07:32 IST
Pasifika churches to receive $10 million funding for renovations
Aupito William Sio said that during COVID-19, Pasifika churches played a leading role in bringing agencies together to provide support, confidence, strength, and resilience for Pacific communities in need. Image Credit: ANI

Pasifika churches around the country will receive a total of nearly $10 million in government funding for renovations and improvements which will improve facilities for the communities they serve and create jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio have announced.

The funding will go to 27 regional Pasifika churches as part of the Government's COVID-19 response and recovery plan.

Shane Jones said the funding would provide a helping hand for the churches.

"This money will cover much-needed renovations and improvements, allowing these churches in smaller centers to continue providing facilities to their congregations and communities.

"At the same time, it is estimated this work will provide up to 400 jobs, further helping those communities and hopefully also providing a chance for Pacific youth to gain work experience."

Shane Jones said the locations of the churches may surprise people.

"The churches that applied for funding are spread throughout the regions - from Balclutha to Oamaru and up to Hamilton. This geographical spread shows how much the Pasifika community is part of New Zealand.

Aupito William Sio said that during COVID-19, Pasifika churches played a leading role in bringing agencies together to provide support, confidence, strength, and resilience for Pacific communities in need.

"I'm pleased and I know that Pacific peoples in regional New Zealand will be delighted to see that their church facilities will be supported to make the necessary improvements as they continue to serve their local communities," Aupito William Sio said.

"Pacific peoples in the regions value their churches and the significant role they play in their local communities. They are places where elders and youth can nurture and strengthen inter-generational bonds through storytelling, songs, dance, and arts.

"They are vibrant, active villages in their own right, acting as social hubs and venues, not only for their congregations but also for others in their communities to gather and celebrate birthdays, weddings and other significant events," Aupito William Sio said.

The funds for the renovation of town halls, war memorials, Pasifika churches, and marae was earmarked in May as part of at least $600 million refocused on projects with more immediate jobs and economic benefits as part of the COVID-19 recovery.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were multiple fatalities in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported. Marion County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence...

Reducing food waste can provide food security and environmental sustainability

Investments that reduce food loss and waste can deliver big wins on two pressing issues of our time food security and environmental sustainability, according to a new World Bank report. But the results are not automatic countries need well...

UK MP Bob Blackman urges not to recognise 'Conservative Friends of Kashmir' group

Expressing concern over the recent formation of Conservative Friends of Kashmir group, Bob Blackman, Member of British Parliament, has objected to any recognition be given to the group. In a letter to Amanda Milling, MP, Blackman wrote, The...

Air India's insistence on security scanning of mortal remains causing distress: Community leaders

Air Indias insistence on the mandatory security scanning of mortal remains before transporting it back to India has been causing distress, with community leaders ruing that the process at times is insensitive to their religious and cultural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020