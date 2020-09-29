Reopening of Mughal Road boosts apple business in J-K's Poonch
The resuming of traffic on Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, has boosted the apple business as fruit sellers are able to get apples at a lower price. Updated: 29-09-2020 10:50 IST
The resuming of traffic on Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, has boosted the apple business as fruit sellers are able to get apples at a lower price. The Mughal road was reopened on September 25 after reportedly being closed for traffic after some people from the Valley tested positive for Covid-19 in April.
According to the fruit seller, earlier when the apples were being transported through other roads, it used to cost Rs 100-150 per kg but now that the Mughal road has been opened, people are getting this particular fruit for Rs 20-30 per kg. Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, an apple seller said, "We have been benefited from the opening of Mughal Road as now we come back in the evening from Srinagar through this road after buying fruits. Moreover, apple would cost us Rs 100-150 per kg earlier when it was brought through the other route but now we can get it for Rs 20-30 per kg."
People in Poonch also thanked the government for the opening of Mughal road and said that they are now able to get the apple at affordable rates. "I would like to thank the government for opening the Mughal Road so that the cost of apple can be cheaper and we can get this on lower rates. Earlier this fruit was being transported to Poonch through Jammu thus making is costlier," Mohammad Safruddin, another fruit seller told ANI.
According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 17,601 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir with 54,267 people recovered and 1,146 deaths so far. (ANI)
