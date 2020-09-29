Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reopening of Mughal Road boosts apple business in J-K's Poonch

The resuming of traffic on Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, has boosted the apple business as fruit sellers are able to get apples at a lower price.

ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-09-2020 10:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 10:36 IST
Reopening of Mughal Road boosts apple business in J-K's Poonch
Apple market in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The resuming of traffic on Mughal road in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, has boosted the apple business as fruit sellers are able to get apples at a lower price. The Mughal road was reopened on September 25 after reportedly being closed for traffic after some people from the Valley tested positive for Covid-19 in April.

According to the fruit seller, earlier when the apples were being transported through other roads, it used to cost Rs 100-150 per kg but now that the Mughal road has been opened, people are getting this particular fruit for Rs 20-30 per kg. Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, an apple seller said, "We have been benefited from the opening of Mughal Road as now we come back in the evening from Srinagar through this road after buying fruits. Moreover, apple would cost us Rs 100-150 per kg earlier when it was brought through the other route but now we can get it for Rs 20-30 per kg."

People in Poonch also thanked the government for the opening of Mughal road and said that they are now able to get the apple at affordable rates. "I would like to thank the government for opening the Mughal Road so that the cost of apple can be cheaper and we can get this on lower rates. Earlier this fruit was being transported to Poonch through Jammu thus making is costlier," Mohammad Safruddin, another fruit seller told ANI.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 17,601 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir with 54,267 people recovered and 1,146 deaths so far. (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

CEAT Specialty launches farm tyre range Vardhan

Mumbai Maharashtra India, September 28 ANINewsVoir CEAT Specialty a division of CEAT Ltd launched its new range of farm tyres Vardhan, on 25th September. The launch event premiered virtually. This was one of the first digital launch event b...

Rights experts denounce death sentence against Nigerian singer who posted on WhatsApp

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, 22, was sentenced to death on 10 August by a Sharia court in Nigerias northern Kano province. He was convicted for sharing a song he had written and performed through a group on WhatsApp, which prompted some local polit...

NYC elementary schools reopen in big back-to-school test

Hundreds of thousands of elementary school students are heading back to classrooms Tuesday as New York City enters a high-stakes stage of resuming in-person learning during the coronavirus pandemic, which is keeping students at home in many...

Man arrested for making fake online payment

A 32-year-old man was arrested in Jharkhands Ramgarh district for allegedly duping a shopkeeper by making fake online payment, police said. Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar told PTI that police arrested Ishan Kumar Giri from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020