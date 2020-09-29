Allahabad HC expresses concern over sub-standard masks, seeks guidelines from ICMR
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the sale of sub-standard quality face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and sought guidelines in the matter from the Indian Council of Medical Research.ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:04 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the sale of sub-standard quality face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and sought guidelines in the matter from the Indian Council of Medical Research. A division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar, hearing a suo moto public interest litigation to address COVID-19 related issues, also expressed displeasure over police officials not wearing face masks.
The matter was listed for further hearing in the High Court on September 30. This comes even as not wearing masks is a violation of COVID-19 norms and can attract fines. As of now, there are a total number of 53,953 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 3,31,270 have been cured after treatment and 5,652 others have lost their lives to the virus. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICMR
- Allahabad HC
- COVID
- Ajit Kumar
ALSO READ
Nagaur MP questions his ICMR’s +ve test report for COVID after testing negative in Jaipur
Three COVID-19 vaccines at clinical trial stage in India: ICMR DG
National Task Force, JMG will decide whether to continue plasma therapy for COVID treatment: ICMR
National Task Force, JMG will decide on continuing plasma therapy for treatment of COVID patients: ICMR
COVID-19 reinfection ‘very rare’ occurrence, not a matter of concern: ICMR DG