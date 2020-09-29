Allahabad HC expresses concern over sub-standard masks, seeks guidelines from ICMR

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the sale of sub-standard quality face masks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and sought guidelines in the matter from the Indian Council of Medical Research. A division bench of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar, hearing a suo moto public interest litigation to address COVID-19 related issues, also expressed displeasure over police officials not wearing face masks.

The matter was listed for further hearing in the High Court on September 30. This comes even as not wearing masks is a violation of COVID-19 norms and can attract fines. As of now, there are a total number of 53,953 active COVID-19 cases in the State, while 3,31,270 have been cured after treatment and 5,652 others have lost their lives to the virus. (ANI)