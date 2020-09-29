Left Menu
Girl killed in suspected leopard attack in UP

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack in a village here, an official said on Tuesday. A forest department team has reached the area to trace the leopard, he said.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 29-09-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 14:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 10-year-old girl was killed in a suspected leopard attack in a village here, an official said on Tuesday. Upasana had gone to purchase a notebook from a shop in Bhujia village late on Monday evening. When she did not return home, a hunt was launched to trace her, Sub District Magistrate Rajesh Chandra said.

Her body drenched in blood was found in a field early Tuesday morning, he said. Bhujia village head Om Prakash said a leopard has been active in neighbouring villages for the past few days and had also attacked some domestic animals.

Chief Conservator of Forests, Bareilly zone, Lalit Verma said action will be taken against the forest department employees who did not pay heed to complaints of villagers of a leopard being spotted in the area. A forest department team has reached the area to trace the leopard, he said.

