Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran rejects Saudi's claim on terrorist cell being trained by Revolutionary Guards - TV

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:08 IST
Iran rejects Saudi's claim on terrorist cell being trained by Revolutionary Guards - TV
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Iran has dismissed as "worthless" Saudi Arabia's claim that Tehran had trained a terrorist cell that Riyadh took down earlier this month, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it had taken down a terrorist cell in September that had received training from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives.

"The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios," state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

United Arab Emirates to launch spacecraft to moon in 2024

A top official in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday said his country plans to send an unmanned spacecraft to the moon in 2024. The announcement by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the ruler of Dubai, comes after the laun...

BRIEF-Sinoma International Engineering's Unit Signs Cement Production Line Contract

Sinoma International Engineering Co Ltd SAYS ITS UNIT SIGNS CEMENT PRODUCTION LINE CONTRACT WORTH 273 MILLION WITH MESSRS. KARAUZAK CEMENT LLC Source text in Chinese httpsbit.ly2EIK3wH Further company coverage ...

Let's make a plan: Kylie Jenner encourages followers to vote with steamy bikini snaps

American television personality Kylie Jenner took the world of Instagram by a storm on Monday local time with her a picture of herself slaying a bikini and encouraging her followers to vote in the upcoming presidential election. As reported...

Barrett high-court vote against Obamacare not as certain as U.S. Democrats claim

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barretts comments suggesting she backed challenges to the Obamacare healthcare law do not ensure she would vote to invalidate it in an upcoming case, despite Democrats claims to the contrary.With the Rep...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020