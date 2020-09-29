Iran rejects Saudi's claim on terrorist cell being trained by Revolutionary Guards - TV

Iran has dismissed as "worthless" Saudi Arabia's claim that Tehran had trained a terrorist cell that Riyadh took down earlier this month, state TV reported on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it had taken down a terrorist cell in September that had received training from Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards, arresting 10 people and seizing weapons and explosives.

"The repetitive and worthless accusations of the Saudi rulers are not the way for Riyadh to achieve its goals, and our recommendation is that Saudi Arabia choose the path of honesty and wisdom instead of worthless scenarios," state TV quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh as saying. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi Editing by Gareth Jones)