Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prior registration must for farmers bringing produce from outside for procurement: Hry govt official

Asked to comment on the Karnal incident, Das said "those who are coming with basmati, we are not stopping them because the government does not have to purchase that". "But if you look at it, when we are telling farmers in Karnal and elsewhere that we will call them by sending SMS and only then they have to come to mandis with the produce, how can we allow farmers from outside to come and sell at procurement price (without registration on portal).

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:55 IST
Prior registration must for farmers bringing produce from outside for procurement: Hry govt official
Representative image

Prior registration on a Haryana government portal is a must for farmers from outside the state bringing their produce for procurement in government-run 'mandis', a senior state government official said on Tuesday. In the wake of reports that some farmers from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh were not allowed to sell their paddy crop at government-run 'mandis' in Karnal district a few days ago, the official said there is no bar, but they will have to register themselves on a portal and then wait for a message before they are called.

Notably, the farmers have to register on "Meri Fasal Mera Byora" portal uploading their details and then every registered farmer receives an SMS when they have to bring their produce. The official, however, said that registration is mandatory for farmers looking to sell non-basmati varieties of rice.

"This time, we have decided that from October 5 onwards the outside farmers can also register and then we will also give them a schedule and call them," Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies, P K Das told PTI over the phone. Asked to comment on the Karnal incident, Das said "those who are coming with basmati, we are not stopping them because the government does not have to purchase that".

"But if you look at it, when we are telling farmers in Karnal and elsewhere that we will call them by sending SMS and only then they have to come to mandis with the produce, how can we allow farmers from outside to come and sell at procurement price (without registration on portal). "If a farmer from outside the state goes to some miller directly for a private transaction, we have no objection. But for the paddy variety which the government purchases at MSP, what we are saying that we will do procurement, but farmers will have to come through the system," he said.

Giving an example, he said if any mandi has a capacity to handle 4,000 tonnes and if 14,000 tonnes of crop arrives there because farmers are allowed to come without any registration "then there will be complaints that we are not handling it well and it is taking days to clear the mandis". "We have a better system in place whereby each and every farmer is registered, he is mapped," the official said.

"When we have put a system for Haryana's farmers, we cannot give latitude to others," he said. Replying to a question, Das said that after the passage of the three agriculture-related bills, the existing mandi system and MSP mechanism will continue as before.

"We will be procuring in government mandis as earlier. So, those who are going to sell to government mandis will come there. We procure paddy through the Arhitiyas (commission agents) and we pay them their commission, so there is no loss to Arhitiyas as far as the procurement quantity goes," he said. Farmer gets the MSP which is the highest available in the market, Das added. "As far as the farmer goes, even in the new law, MSP is the highest price available in the market, there is no loss to him. And if there is a better price available outside, the farmer gains if he goes there," he said.

On some farmers alleging delay in paddy procurement in couple of the four districts, where it started four days earlier than scheduled date of October 1, he said this year in four districts Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal and Kaithal, some farmers brought their paddy produce to the mandi early. "We have a registration system on the portal on which they register and are given a schedule to come to mandis. But some came before time and without invitation.

"Since they had arrived we decided let's clear the mandis by taking care of these," the official said. So, in these four districts, paddy procurement operations started from September 27 and from today operations for crop procurement have started in all the districts, he said, adding the crop procurement was going on smoothly. Notably, next month, the state government will also start procurement of moong, bajra and maize.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jabalpur airport's new terminal building likely to be commissioned by March 2022: AAI

The Jabalpur airport is getting upgraded and its new terminal is likely to be constructed and commissioned by March 2022, said the Airports Authority of India AAI on Tuesday. The new terminal building equipped with world-class passenger fac...

Application of Forensic DNA Technology Critical to Deter Sexual Predators as Rape Complaints Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels

New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India Although India saw a steep drop in reported cases of rape in the first month of the nationwide lockdown earlier this year, the menace is rearing its ugly head again with several incidents being ...

WRAPUP 5-Global coronavirus pandemic passes 'agonizing milestone' of a million deaths

The global coronavirus death toll rose past a million on Tuesday, according to a Reuters tally, a grim statistic in a pandemic that has devastated the global economy, overloaded health systems and changed the way people live. The number of ...

Bengali outfits urge Yogi Adityanath to allow Durga Puja in UP

Two organisations promoting Bengali sub-nationalism in West Bengal urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to allow Durga Puja celebrations in the northern state with adherence to the COVID-19 protocol. Adityanath had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020