Two PLFI members held in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Police on Tuesday arrested two members of the banned extremist outfit People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) under the limits of the Bero police station area of Ranchi district. As per Naushad Alam, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ranchi (Rural), the arrests were made when both accused Sonu Kumar and Lav Barla were trying to collect levy from a person in the Bero area.

"Arrest made from Bero police station area when both Sonu Kumar and Lav Barla were trying to collect the levy. On 28 September, they had threatened a person and demanded levy as protection money. He then approached to police and a dedicated team was formed to arrest them," the SP said. He added that arms and a huge quantity of Naxal posters were seized from their possession. (ANI)