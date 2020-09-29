Left Menu
Development News Edition

Compensation Fund receives 7 966 COVID-19 claims

The CF received 62% (4 929) of the claims, with Rand Mutual having received 35% (2 792) of the claims, while Federated Employers received 3% (23645).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:20 IST
Compensation Fund receives 7 966 COVID-19 claims
As of today, the UIF has assessed and paid over R43 billion (R43 532 125 278.30) in 9 934 007 payments to employees from 874 852 employer applications. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The Compensation Fund (CF) has to date received 7 966 COVID-19 claims.

The CF received 62% (4 929) of the claims, with Rand Mutual having received 35% (2 792) of the claims, while Federated Employers received 3% (23645).

From the total claims received, 57% (4 548) were received from females and 43% (3 418) from males.

An amount of R5 007 464.01 has since been paid towards the benefits.

The distribution of payments is as follows:

- R 664 322.20 paid for temporary total disablement and this constitutes 13% of the total amount paid.

- R 51 477.53 paid towards permanent disability lump sum and this constitutes just above 1% of the total amount paid.

- R 1 015 555.16 paid out in medical aid costs and constitutes 20% of the total amount paid.

- R 18 251.00 paid out in funeral costs and constitutes just below 1% of the total amount paid.

- R3 257 858.12 paid out independents benefits costs and constitutes 65% of the total amount paid.

From the total, claims received, 57% (4 574) were adjudicated and 43% (3 392) is not yet adjudicated. The breakdown is as follows:

- Of the total 4 929 claims received by the Compensation Fund, 81% (3 987) were adjudicated and 19% (942) still to be adjudicated.

- Of the adjudicated 3 987 claims by the CF, liability was accepted for 86% (3 443), and liability repudiated for 14% (544).

Of the total 2 792 claims received by Rand Mutual, 13% (371) were adjudicated and 87% (2 421) are still to be adjudicated.

Of the adjudicated 371 claims by RMA, liability was accepted for 10% (38) and liability repudiated for 90% (333).

Of the total 245 claims received by Federated Employers, 88% (216) were adjudicated and 12% (29) are still to be adjudicated. Of the adjudicated claims, liability was accepted for 49% (105) and liability repudiated for 51% (111).

The work of the Compensation Fund comes in the wake of the improved controls and systems that the Unemployment Insurance Fund has instituted resulting in the better vetting of claims and claimants.

As of today, the UIF has assessed and paid over R43 billion (R43 532 125 278.30) in 9 934 007 payments to employees from 874 852 employer applications.

A total number of over one million employers have submitted claims on behalf of 11 283 665 employees.

However, there are still 443 369 employees who have not been declared by employers and until that is the case, the claims will remain in abeyance.

"We still have about 443 369 undeclared employees whose April, May, and June claims we could not process for payments, and we urge employers to make declarations either electronically on uFiling or by completing the UI-19 form to Covid19declarations@labour.gov.za in a case of fewer than 10 employees," said the acting UIF Commissioner Marsha Bronkhorst.

Bronkhorst said the new controls that have been instituted in the wake of the Auditor-General's report have not only made the process smoother but have also weeded out undeserving claims, including those made on behalf of deceased persons, prisoners, and other unqualifying claimants.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

AP Cong urges President to intervene&get farm bills repealed

Amaravati, Sep 29 PTI The Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee on Tuesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and get the three agricultural laws, recently enacted by Parliament, repealed forthwith as they would destroy the farmers. T...

Ex-IMF chief acquitted in Spanish bank stock listing case

Spains National Court has acquitted 34 people who were tried over the stock market listing of financial firm Bankia, including former International Monetary Fund chief Rodrigo Rato. Rato, who is serving a 4 12-year prison sentence for a sep...

The stand taken and statements made by Amnesty International are unfortunate, exaggerated and far from truth: MHA.

The stand taken and statements made by Amnesty International are unfortunate, exaggerated and far from truth MHA....

Entertainment News Roundup: The joy of birdsong graces David Attenborough's lockdown; 'Tenet' Crosses $280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With $3.4 Million and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Tenet Crosses 280 Million Worldwide, Leads Mild U.S. Box Office With 3.4 MillionChristopher Nolans Tenet has topped 280 million worldwide, dominating a mild U.S. box office with 3....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020