BSF foils attempt to smuggle arms, ammunition in Mizoram

The troops of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a bid to smuggle arms and ammunition in the Mamit district of Mizoram, the force said on Tuesday.

ANI | Mamit (Mizoram) | Updated: 29-09-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 18:55 IST
The Border Security Force's logo. Image Credit: ANI

According to the BSF, its troops foiled the smuggling attempt on September 28.

"AK series rifles, one AK-47, 28 magazines, two Khukhris, other ammunition and Rs 39,020 were recovered from three persons in two vehicles," the BSF informed. (ANI)

