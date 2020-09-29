Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyond Meat triples distribution of plant-based burgers at Walmart stores

Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday its burger patties will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart Inc stores from next week, as it triples distribution with the retailer to tap into the growing demand for its plant-based meat products during the pandemic. Demand for fully cooked plant-based alternatives jumped 25% in the four weeks to Aug. 22, data from Nielsen showed, as consumers grow increasingly health conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of industrial animal farming.

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:19 IST
Beyond Meat triples distribution of plant-based burgers at Walmart stores

Beyond Meat Inc said on Tuesday its burger patties will be available at more than 2,400 Walmart Inc stores from next week, as it triples distribution with the retailer to tap into the growing demand for its plant-based meat products during the pandemic.

Demand for fully cooked plant-based alternatives jumped 25% in the four weeks to Aug. 22, data from Nielsen showed, as consumers grow increasingly health conscious and concerned about the environmental impact of industrial animal farming. The company said the wider distribution of its Beyond Burger patties - made from peas, mung bean and rice to mimic the taste of a beef burger - from 800 Walmart stores to over 2,400 comes after the successful launch of its value offerings this summer, at a time traditional ground beef prices were spiking due to COVID-19-related supply chain disruptions at beef plants.

It also comes at a time the company, which derives about half of its global sales from restaurants such as Dunkin and KFC, is trying to reroute its products to retailers to keep sales humming as restaurants continue to remain closed due to coronavirus-led restrictions. Tuesday's deal with Walmart, which in 2015 was the first retailer to launch its frozen offerings, comes on the heels of Beyond Meat's announcement about expanding availability of its breakfast sausage patties at 5,000 more stores in the United States by the end of September. Along with the burger, Walmart also sells other Beyond Meat products such as its plant-based sausage in the fresh meat aisle and sausage patties in freezer aisles, the plant-based meat maker said. The sausage and sausage patties, however, were not part of the expanded distribution deal.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Linked private company under ED probe, not Amnesty NGO: Govt sources

There is no ED investigation against Amnesty International India Foundation, which on Tuesday declared halting its operations in the country, but against a private company linked to the NGO that allegedly received dubious export proceeds wo...

Sellers keen to invest in hiring, infra for festive season: Amazon India

A large section of sellers are keen on investing in hiring staff and ramping up infrastructure ahead of festive season, Amazon India said on Tuesday. Amazon India had commissioned Nielsen to conduct a study to gauge expectations of SMBs sma...

British regulator to review Taiwan-China bird spat

Britains charity regulator said on Tuesday it was investigating a British bird conservation group that cut ties with a Taiwanese counterpart because it refused to promise in writing not to use terms that represent the island as independent ...

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah passes away

Kuwaits ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah has passed away on Tuesday in a hospital in the United States. He was 91. According to Sputnik, the news of Emirs demise was confirmed by the minister responsible for his affairs on Tuesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020