UAE, Israeli ministers discuss energy, technology cooperation

UAE, Israeli ministers discuss energy, technology cooperationReuters | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:05 IST
The United Arab Emirates' minister of state for industry and advanced technology and head of state-run Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) met the Israeli ministers of Energy and Economy and Industry, ADNOC said on Twitter on Tuesday. Sultan al-Jaber had discussions with them on cooperation opportunities in energy, technology and industry, ADNOC said.
Israel and the UAE signed an agreement on Sept. 15 to establish diplomatic relations.
- READ MORE ON:
- United Arab Emirates
- Israeli