Cong wants to return to power by misleading farmers, it will remain dream only: Raj BJP chief

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia Wednesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers on the three recently enacted agriculture-related laws and said the party would not be able return to power at the Centre by doing so.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:52 IST
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia Wednesday accused the Congress of misleading farmers on the three recently enacted agriculture-related laws and said the party would not be able return to power at the Centre by doing so. He said the Congress was rejected by people due to its principles and policies and it has "shrunk" due to its "own misdeeds". Poonia, who was live on Facebook to launch the BJP's 'Kisan Kalyan Sampark Abhiyan', said that his party through its campaign across the state will expose the "lies" spread by the Congress on the farm-related laws. "The Congress is dreaming to come to power by misleading farmers but I think this will remain a dream only," he said.

Under the BJP's campaign, the party's MPs, MLAs and other leaders will connect with people and farmers to raise awareness on the three laws. Poonia said leaflets will be distributed at booth level by party workers and office-bearers. "The Congress lied that the government will end MSP regime, but the prime minister has already clarified that MSP is going to stay. Under the new provisions, farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country. There will be no boundation. Also, mandis too will continue to function and competition will increase which will benefit the farmer," he said. Poonia said that under the contract-farming mechanism, farmers will decide the rate and the contract will be of produce and not that of the land. "The Congress is spreading misinformation about contract-farming. The land will remain with the farmer and there will be nothing related to land in the contract. It is all about the produce," he said. "The Congress president has asked the Congress-ruled states to bring legislations to negate the Central laws. The party is not used to remain out of power. "Secondly, it is dedicated to one family. The Congress party has gone behind regional parties. The party leadership is directionless, they have no issues. The party neglected its principles just because of one family. Such party can do no good for the country," he said.

Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary are slated to speak about the farm laws through Facebook Live on October 1. The Party's MPs, former Members of Parliament, Kisan Morcha presidents will speak through the medium on October 2, while ex-MLAs, district presidents, district officials and farmers will do so the next day. BJP spokesperson Ramlal Sharma said the campaign will run till October 10 during which Kisan Kalyan Gram Chaupal will be held to make the farmers aware of the new agricultural laws.

The information about the laws will be provided to farmers and common people by distributing about nearly 30 lakh leaflets on October 9 and 10. The leaflets will be distributed in 50 to 100 houses at the booth level, he said. The Congress party and some farmers' organisations have been alleging the laws are framed to suit "big corporates who seek to dominate the Indian food and agriculture business", and will weaken the negotiating power of farmers. The Centre has maintained that the laws would be beneficial to the farmers. Three farm bills -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 -- were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind recently.

