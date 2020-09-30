Debt-ridden farmer commits suicide in MP

A 55-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district, police said. The farmer's family members said his soybean crop was damaged due to heavy rains in the district this year.

Nannulal Verma allegedly hanged himself at his residence in Naaplakhedi village in the morning, Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav said. The official said according to family members of the farmer, who has three sons, he had taken a loan for constructing a house and there was some dispute between them over the division of property.

The police are conducting an investigation to find the exact reason behind his extreme step, he said. The farmer's son Santosh Verma told reporters his father had borrowed Rs 7 lakh from banks and societies.

His soybean crop was badly damaged due to heavy rains and hence, he was facing problems, he added.