Left Menu
Development News Edition

Verdict after long wait, but truth has won: Indore MP on Babri demolition case

Asserting that the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case came after a long wait of 28 years, BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, on Wednesday said that finally "truth" has won.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:53 IST
Verdict after long wait, but truth has won: Indore MP on Babri demolition case
BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that the decision of the special CBI court to acquit all the accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case came after a long wait of 28 years, BJP MP from Indore, Shankar Lalwani, on Wednesday said that finally "truth" has won. "Lies can shroud the truth for some time, but it can never be hidden. The allegations made by the then Congress government on our saints and senior leaders have been rejected by the honorable court and the truth has won...," he stated in a tweet in Hindi.

He told ANI that the decision came after a long wait of 28 years. "The court clearly stated that the accused had no intention to damage the structure. On the contrary, they were trying to stop the demolition. The decision of the hounorable court is welcoming," Lalwani said, adding it will give a boost to the building of the Ram Temple. "I am happy that this decision came after the Ram temple construction began under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Every person should accept this decision," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, 26 of the 32 accused had arrived at the CBI court to hear the verdict, while six others, including senior BJP leader L K Advani, attended the proceedings through videoconferencing. There were 49 accused in the case, out of whom 17 had died. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

HC notice to Delhi government on PIL seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing requirement for pasting of posters outside houses of Covid-19 positive persons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Delhi Government on a public interest litigation seeking direction to formulate new guidelines removing the requirement for pasting of posters outside houses or apartments of Covid-19 p...

Tennis-Injured Bertens leaves court in wheelchair after beating Errani

Fifth seed Kiki Bertens narrowly avoided joining the exodus of French Open womens favourites as she survived a match point against Italian former runner-up Sara Errani before hobbling into the third round on Wednesday. Bertens eventually wo...

French Open: Stan Wawrinka cruises to third round

With his scintillating performance, Swiss tennis player Stan Wawrinka reached the third round of the French Open on Wednesday after defeating Germanys Dominik Koepfer 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. While Wawrinka dominated the first two sets, Koepfer ...

Indian monsoon rains above average for second year in a row

Indias monsoon rains in 2020 were above average for the second year in a row, the first time that has happened in more than six decades, weather department officials said on Wednesday. The 9 above-average rainfall replenished reservoirs and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020