Chhattisgarh: Man injured in bear attack dies

A 22-year-old man died after being mauled by sloth bears in Chhattisgarh's Koriya district, a forest official said on Wednesday. Manoj Singh, the deceased, was attacked by bears in Nawapara locality of Chirmiri town, a hilly area surrounded by forest, on Monday night, he said.

On hearing the cries of a bear cub that was entangled in a barbed wire fence of a vegetable farm, Manoj went to check when three or four adult bears attacked him, said forest ranger Suryadev Singh. Some people rushed to his help and chased the animals away.

Forest personnel rescued the bear cub and took Manoj to a local community health centre and from there to Baikunthpur district hospital where he died on Tuesday, Singh said. His family will be provided Rs 25,000 as instant aid while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after completing necessary formalities, the official added.

Also on Monday, an elderly man was trampled to death by an elephant when he had gone to graze cattle in Pratappur forest range of neighbouring Surajpur district, officials said. The region is over 300 km away from the state capital Raipur.