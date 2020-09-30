Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTI AMC IPO subscribed 79 pc on day 2

UTI Asset Management Company's initial public offer was subscribed 79 per cent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. UTI AMC initial public offer is of up to 3,89,87,081 shares and in a price range of Rs 552-554 per share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO would fetch Rs 2,160 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:41 IST
UTI AMC IPO subscribed 79 pc on day 2
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

UTI Asset Management Company's initial public offer was subscribed to 79 percent on the second day of bidding on Wednesday. The initial public offer received bids for 2,15,44,407 shares against 2,73,50,957 shares on offer.

Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 48 percent, noninstitutional investors 35 percent, and retail individual investors (RIIs) 1.15 times. UTI AMC initial public offer is of up to 3,89,87,081 shares and in a price range of Rs 552-554 per share.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO would fetch Rs 2,160 crore. UTI AMC raised Rs 645 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

This will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC. The offer, which is scheduled to close for bidding on Thursday, is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial, and SBI Capital Markets.

Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Heading off revolt, UK government offers lawmakers more say on coronavirus

British health minister Matt Hancock offered lawmakers more say over the introduction of any new coronavirus restrictions, bowing to criticism of what many see as the governments high-handed approach.Just hours after parliamentary speaker L...

J&K govt to liquidate liabilities by raising over Rs 11,000 cr under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said it would liquidate the liabilities, including interests in the power sector, by raising over Rs 11,000 crore under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The decision was taken at the meeting ...

Auditor general: Kenya to lose millions in COVID-19 response

Kenyas auditor general says the country stands to lose 21 million in the procurement of COVID-19 medical supplies because the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency failed to follow procurement law. General Nancy Gathangu on Wednesday presented to t...

Will take decision on reopening schools after mid-Nov: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of reopening schools anytime soon, saying her government will take a call on the issue only after mid-November. In an administrative review meeting in North Ben...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020