Trai asks service prividers to keep international roaming services inactive by default

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Wednesday issued Telecom Consumers Protection (Eleventh Amendment) Regulations 2020 to empower the consumer and ensure protection of consumer from bill shocks. "With the enactment of this amendment, a new chapter is added in the Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2012 providing the regulatory framework for International Mobile Roaming Services. The amendment is another step of TRAI in empowering the consumers and ensuring protection of consumer from bill shocks," the TRAI said.

"The International Mobile Roaming (IMR), which allows a customer of a mobile operator in one country to obtain service from an operator in another country using the same handset and mobile number is an area which is characterised by significant instances of bill shocks," it said. To prevent unintentional usage consequent levy of charges, the Authority has decided that by default the IMR service should be kept inactive and activated only on request from the consumer.

All the changes have been included in the Telecom Consumers Protection Regulations, 2012 and will come into effect within 30 days of publication of the same in the official gazette. (ANI)

