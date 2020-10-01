Left Menu
Rajyavardhan Rathore urges Ashok Gehlot to order immediate action in minor girls gangrape case

Days after two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped in Kota, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for immediate action in the case.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 08:49 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 08:49 IST
BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Days after two minor girls were allegedly gang-raped in Kota, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore urged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for immediate action in the case. "I request the Chief Minister, who is also the Home Minister of Rajasthan, that we have to create an environment where women are respected in Rajasthan. Please ask the police to take immediate action," the former Union minister said.

Alleging that the police was trying to suppress the incident, the BJP MP had earlier said, "Two minor girls, aged 13 and 15, were allegedly gang-raped in Jaipur and Kota. The juvenile accused were kept in lock-up for two-four days by the police and later released. The police is trying to suppress this case." As per media reports, both victims, who are sisters, were allegedly abducted from Baran and gang-raped for three days in Kota, Jaipur and Ajmer between September 18-21. (ANI)

