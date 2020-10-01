14-year-old girl raped by neighbour in UP's Bulandshahr
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night, the police said.ANI | Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:29 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:29 IST
A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her neighbour at a village in Kakore area on Wednesday night, the police said. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said that based on the father's complaint, a case has been registered in this regard.
"The accused, who allegedly raped a minor, has been arrested," said Santosh Kumar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police of Baghpat. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
