Have no word to condemn barbaric and shameful incident: Mamata on Hathras incident

Have no word to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after a young girl was gang-raped in Hathras and who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:15 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Have no word to condemn the barbaric and shameful incident, said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday after a young girl was gang-raped in Hathras and who died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday. "Have no words to condemn the barbaric & shameful incident at Hathras involving a young Dalit girl. My deepest condolences to the family," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

"More shameful is the forceful cremation without the family's presence or consent, exposing those who use slogans & lofty promises for votes," she added. Earlier a three-member Special Investigation Team has been formed to probe the matter.

The SIT comprises Bhagwan Swaroop Chairman Secretary Home and Chandraprakash, Deputy Inspector General of Police and Poonam, Commander in chief, Provincial Armed Constabulary. Also, Adityanath gave clear instructions to prosecute and effectively advocate in fast track court against the accused persons.

The 19-year-old died in Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, after she was gang-raped in Hathras a fortnight ago. The victim was brought to Safdarjung Hospital on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College. Last rites of Hathras gang-rape victim was performed at her native place in the wee hours of Wednesday. (ANI)

