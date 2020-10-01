Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia palm oil producer vows to clear name after US ban

The US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade issued the ban order against FGV on Wednesday, saying it found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence. The action, announced a week after The Associated Press exposed major labour abuses in Malaysia's palm oil industry, was triggered by a petition filed last year by nonprofit organizations.

PTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 01-10-2020 11:36 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 11:27 IST
Malaysia palm oil producer vows to clear name after US ban
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysian palm oil producer FGV Holdings Berhad vowed Thursday to "clear its name" after the US banned imports of its palm oil over allegations of forced labour and other abuses. The US Customs and Border Protection's Office of Trade issued the ban order against FGV on Wednesday, saying it found indicators of forced labor, including concerns about children, along with other abuses such as physical and sexual violence.

The action, announced a week after The Associated Press exposed major labour abuses in Malaysia's palm oil industry, was triggered by a petition filed last year by nonprofit organizations. FGV said all the issues raised "have been the subject of public discourse since 2015 and FGV has taken several steps to correct the situation".

"FGV is disappointed that such decision has been made when FGV has been taking concrete steps over the past several years in demonstrating its commitment to respect human rights and to uphold labor standards," it said in a statement. Malaysia is the world's second largest producer of palm oil. Together with Indonesia, the two countries dominate the global market, producing 85 percent of the $65 billion supply.

Palm oil and its derivatives from FGV, and closely connected Malaysian-owned Felda, make their way into the supply chains of major multinationals. They include Nestle, L'Oreal, and Unilever, according to the companies' most recently published supplier and palm oil mill lists. Several huge Western banks and financial institutions not only pour money directly or indirectly into the palm oil industry, but also hold shares in FGV. AP reporters interviewed more than 130 former and current workers from eight countries at two dozen palm oil companies — including Felda, which owns about a third of the shares in FGV. They found everything from unpaid wages to outright slavery and allegations of rape, sometimes involving minors. They also found stateless Rohingya Muslims, one of the world's most persecuted minorities, had been trafficked onto plantations and forced to work.

Many of the problems detailed by the US CBP office mirrored those found by The AP. This included restriction of movement, isolation, physical and sexual violence, intimidation and threats, retention of identity documents, withholding of wages, debt bondage, abusive working and living conditions, excessive overtime, and concerns about potential forced child labor. FGV said Thursday it wasn't involved in any recruitment or employment of refugees. It said it doesn't hire contract workers. Migrant workers are recruited mainly from India and Indonesia through legal channels, it said. It said it ensures workers are not forced to pay any fees.

As of August, FGV had 11,286 Indonesian workers and 4,683 Indian workers, who combined form the majority of its plantation workforce. The company said it is introducing the use of an electronic wallet cashless payroll system for its workers. It doesn't retain workers' passports and has safety boxes throughout all its 68 housing complexes for them to keep their passports safely.

FGV said it has invested 350 million ringgit ($84 million) over the past three years in upgrading worker housing and provides medical benefits. Suppliers and vendors are required to comply with the company's code of conduct, it said. "FGV does not tolerate any form of human rights infringements or criminal offense in its operations," it said, adding it will act on any allegation of physical or sexual violence or intimidation.

FGV said it has submitted evidence of compliance with labor standards to the U.S. CBP office since last year. It said it will continue its engagement "to clear FGV's name, and is determined to see through its commitment to respect human rights and uphold labor standards.".

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

State-level wrestler shot dead in UP's Baghpat

A state-level wrestler was shot dead and his friend seriously injured in Luhari village here, police said on Thursday. Akash 19 and Bharat 21 were shot at by four people on Wednesday night, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh said. ...

Escorts tractor sales rise 9 pc in September

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts on Thursday reported a 9.2 percent increase in tractor sales at 11,851 units in September 2020It had sold 10,855 tractors sold in September 2019, the company said in a BSE filingDomestic tractor sales in ...

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Microsofts email service Outlook is reportedly down on Thursday, according to the outage tracking website Downdetector and users of the service. Many users took to social media platform Twitter to complain about the outage.Is Microsoft Outl...

Rolls-Royce taps shareholders for 2 bln, adds debt to survive crisis

Britains Rolls-Royce said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds 2.6 billion from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after COVID-19.The pandemic has battered Rollss financ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020