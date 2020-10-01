Domestic civil aviation operations on growth trajectory: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed on Thursday that domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory towards pre-COVID numbers. "With more than 150K passengers on 1481 domestic flights on September, domestic civil aviation operations continue on a steady growth trajectory towards pre-COVID numbers. International operations under VBM and air bubbles arrangements also hold steady," the Minister tweeted.

In another tweet, he had said on Wednesday, "We reached out to stranded Indians when they needed us. We launched Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate our citizens and facilitate their outbound international travel. Now in the sixth phase, the VBM has been a mission of hope, help and reassurance for more than 18.9 Lakh people since May 6." All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain further spread of COVID-19. Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)