Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K apple growers express happiness over new farm laws

People across the Pulwama district, who produce quality apples every year, express happiness over the recently passed farm laws.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-10-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 15:35 IST
J-K apple growers express happiness over new farm laws
Apple growers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

People across the Pulwama district, who produce quality apples every year, express happiness over the recently passed farm laws. R K Kotwal, Chief Horticulture Officer Pulwama District termed the laws as farmer-friendly and said, "It is because of this law, the farmer would now have the choice of who and where they want to sell their produce. I feel that the laws are farmer-friendly."

Hailing the laws, Bilal Ahmad, one of the apple growers said, "After the introduction of laws, we (the farmers) have been able to breathe a sigh of relief." "It is a matter of great relief that the government has passed such a bill. But the government should also think about the fact that the farmers must receive good rates for the apples," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another farmer said the laws would reap many benefits for the farmers. "We would be able to sell our produce anywhere we want to. Many apples are grown in South Kashmir," he said. The Centre recently passed three laws- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Kremlin accuses CIA of working with critic Navalny, says he's receiving instructions from 'instructors'

The Kremlin accused specialists at the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency on Thursday of working with Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny and said Moscow believed he was receiving instructions from people it described as instructors....

US Congressional report accuses China of violating other nations' sovereignty, seeks decisive action

A US Congressional report has sought decisive action against China, accusing Beijing of increasing military buildup, violating other nations sovereignty and engaging in fatal skirmishes to conduct a land-grab on the Indian border. In its re...

Five held in Goa for betting on IPL matches

Police have arrested five persons in Goa for allegedly accepting bets on the ongoing IPL cricket matches, an official said on Thursday. Calangute police conducted a raid on Wednesday night on a villa in the beach village of Candolim, from w...

As a farmer's son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers' interests: Rajnath Singh.

As a farmers son, I want to make it clear Modi govt will not do anything against farmers interests Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020