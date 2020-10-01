Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAS officer S Aparna assumes charge as Secretary in Pharmaceuticals 

Ms Aparna has replaced  Dr PD  Vaghela who superannuated on  30 September 2020. Ms  S Aparna was appointed to the post of Executive Director, World Bank in 2017, representing the Constituency of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:52 IST
IAS officer S Aparna assumes charge as Secretary in Pharmaceuticals 
Born in  1963, new Pharma Secretary has also served both Centre and the state on several important assignments including in the Department of finance, planning, Urban and Housing Development, Textile etc.  Image Credit: Twitter(@DDNewsLive)

Ms S Aparna a 1988-batch IAS officer of Gujrat cadre, has assumed charge as Secretary in the Department of Pharmaceuticals Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Govt.of India.

Ms Aparna has replaced Dr PD Vaghela who superannuated on 30 September 2020. Ms S Aparna was appointed to the post of Executive Director, World Bank in 2017, representing the Constituency of India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. In 2019, she was given a proforma promotion as Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) while she was on deputation in Washington DC as Executive Director, World Bank.

She has also served as the Principal Secretary to the then Gujarat CM.

Born in 1963, new Pharma Secretary has also served both Centre and the state on several important assignments including in the Department of finance, planning, Urban and Housing Development, Textile etc.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

EXCLUSIVE-Brazil's public sector hit with lawsuits for COVID-19 labor abuses

Repeats to additional subscribers By Fabio Teixeira and Alfredo MergulhaoRIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Dozens of local authorities and state-owned companies in Brazil are facing lawsuits accused of failing to protect wo...

Turkey cool to U.S., Russia, France ceasefire effort in Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday it was unacceptable that the United States, Russia and France were involved in a search for a ceasefire in a disputed Caucasus region given they had neglected problems there for 30 years.Erd...

Mainland China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases vs 19 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 30, down from 19 a day earlier, the countrys health authority reported on Thursday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported infections involvi...

Russia says deployment of Syrian, Libyan fighters to Karabakh conflict 'extremely dangerous' - TASS

Russias Security Council sees any deployment of fighters from Syria and Libya to the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict region as an extremely dangerous development, the Kremlin said on Thursday, the TASS news agency reported.Two Syrian rebel sour...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020