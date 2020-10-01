H Shankar is new Director-Technical, CPCL

Chennai, Oct 1 (PTI): IndianOil group company Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) on Thursday said H Shankar has assumed office as Director (Technical) with immediate effect. He succeeds R Srikanthan who retired on attaining the age of superannuation on September 30, 2020.

Shankar, a mechanical engineer from the Osmania University, Hyderabad, joined IndianOil in 1992 at the Haldia Refinery and has over 28 years of work experience in IOCL Refineries of Haldia, Vadodara and Panipat. He has the unique experience of executing a 'delayed coker unit' as a grassroot project at IOCL Gujarat Refinery.

In his tenure at Refineries headquarters, New Delhi, he was associated with BS-IV and BS-VI Fuel Quality Improvement project at IOCL, Barauni Refinery. His latest achievement was in directing the investment proposal for the expansion project at Barauni refinery in January 2020.