Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stubble burning: New tech for decomposing straw to be used in Delhi, other states, says Javadekar

Delhi and the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan, which get covered by thick pollution due to stubble burning every year, will this year use a new technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:28 IST
Stubble burning: New tech for decomposing straw to be used in Delhi, other states, says Javadekar
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Delhi and the neighbouring states of Haryana, Punjab, UP and Rajasthan, which get covered by thick pollution due to stubble burning every year, will this year use a new technology developed by Pusa Agriculture Institute to decompose straw in the fields, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Thursday. He was addressing the media after holding a virtual meeting with environment ministers of Delhi and the four neighbouring states to check their preparedness and take preventive measures ahead of the crop residue burning in the winter season.

Javadekar said though stubble burning has reduced in the last three years, more needs to be done to tackle the issue. He said that the trial of Pusa Microbial Decomposer Capsule is underway in Delhi-NCR and informed that Uttar Pradesh (UP) will be using this technology over an area of 10,000 hectares this year, while Delhi will be using it for 800 hectares as informed by the environment ministers of these states.

He said during the meeting, which was also attended by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), state pollution control boards, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), that the Centre has allotted a fund of Rs 1,700 crore to the states for stubble management. "Currently, 80 per cent subsidy to cooperatives and 50 per cent subsidy to individuals on machineries for stubble is being provided to curb pollution caused due to stubble burning. "Six meetings have already been held this year to discuss the issue of stubble burning and the central government has taken several measures for the same," he said.

After chairing the over an hour-and-a-half-long meeting with the states, Javadekar said that all the five states gave details of their action plans and Delhi has been asked to focus on its 13 pollution hotspots and any incomplete road work must be completed to avoid dust. "Today, states shared their plans to fight against pollution and we have suggested more steps to deal with it further," the minister said. The minister said that several measures have been taken by the Centre like BS VI norms have been introduced, and power plants of Badarpur have Sonipat have been closed. He said that Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways have helped massively in reducing vehicular air pollution in Delhi and nearly 60,000 vehicles are diverted from Delhi which earlier used to go through the national capital.

"Hotspots have been prepared. The central government has given machines to destroy crop residue. ICAR and Pusa's decomposer technology will be tried in states this year on trial basis. "We are also encouraging the use of Bio CNG and bio-power. BS-VI compliant vehicles have been introduced. Measures have been taken but more needs to be done," he said. The IARI has developed PUSA Decomposer, which is a set of four tablets made by extracting fungi strains that help the paddy straw to decompose at a much faster rate than usual, giving farmers the option to shred the straw, spray a solution containing the fungal strains, and mix it with the soil for decomposition.

Javadekar also said that awareness was being spread among states where there was more stubble burning. "States were told that in COVID-19 days, as lungs are already affected by pollution, it can pose more danger for everyone. Where there is more stubble burning, like Punjab, awareness among farmers is being spread," he said. He appealed to the state governments as well as the masses to also take constructive measures to contribute in reducing air pollution and added that the CPCB will work actively with all states on a daily basis to monitor the level of pollution. According to ministry sources, between September 15 and 21, construction and demolition activities caused maximum pollution in Uttar Pradesh at 59 per cent, while maximum garbage burning was found in Haryana at 37 per cent. Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh attract attention during the paddy harvesting season between October 15 and November 15.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue left behind after harvesting and before cultivating wheat and potato. It is one of the main reasons for the alarming spike in pollution in Delhi-NCR..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...

Over 1,000 U.S.-bound Hondurans cross illegally into Guatemala

More than 1,000 Honduran migrants bidding to reach the United States on Thursday burst through a border security cordon to enter Guatemala illegally, officials said, in a major new caravan formed weeks ahead of U.S. presidential elections. ...

Motor racing-IndyCar to welcome 20,000 fans to season-ending race

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will welcome 20,000 spectators for the IndyCar season finale, organisers said on Thursday, as Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Originally scheduled as the IndyCar Series opener in March, t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020