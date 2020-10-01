Left Menu
Development News Edition

UTI AMC IPO subscribed 2.31 times on last day of bidding

The initial public offer of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) was subscribed 2.31 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The price range for the initial public offer (IPO) was set at Rs 552-554 per share. UTI AMC had raised Rs 645 crore from anchor investors on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:56 IST
UTI AMC IPO subscribed 2.31 times on last day of bidding

The initial public offer of UTI Asset Management Company (AMC) was subscribed 2.31 times on the last day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 2,160-crore initial public offer received bids for 6,31,02,348 shares against 2,73,50,957 shares on offer.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 3.34 times, non-institutional investors 93 per cent and that for retail individual investors was subscribed 2.32 times. The price range for the initial public offer (IPO) was set at Rs 552-554 per share.

UTI AMC had raised Rs 645 crore from anchor investors on Monday. This will be the third AMC to get listed on the stock exchanges after Nippon Life India Asset Management and HDFC AMC.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, DSP Merrill Lynch, ICICI Securities, JM Financial and SBI Capital Markets are the managers to the offer. Shares of the company are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be released in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-IndyCar to welcome 20,000 fans to season-ending race

The St. Petersburg Grand Prix will welcome 20,000 spectators for the IndyCar season finale, organisers said on Thursday, as Florida lifts all COVID-19 restrictions on businesses. Originally scheduled as the IndyCar Series opener in March, t...

Turkey and Poland added to England's COVID-19 quarantine list

Travellers arriving in England from Turkey and Poland will have to self-isolate for 14 days from early on Saturday, Britains transport minister Grant Shapps said as he expanded the English COVID-19 quarantine list.Data from Poland showed a ...

UK judge to give Assange's U.S. extradition verdict early next year

A British judge said on Thursday she would give her decision early next year on whether WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States to face 18 charges including espionage. U.S. authorities accuse Australian-bo...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Titans, Steelers game postponed again after more positive testsThe postponed Pittsburgh Steelers and Titans game that the National Football League had hoped to play earlier this week wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020