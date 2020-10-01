Do not mind fighting with God to protect interests of farmers: T'gana CM

Observing that the Telangana statehood movement was interlinked with water issues, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday said he would not mind fighting with the god when it comes to protecting the interests of the state's farmers. During a meeting with the officials of the Water Resources department, he instructed them to put forth powerful arguments, backed by all relevant data, at the meet of apex council convened by the Centre on October 6, to discuss the water issues between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao made it amply clear that when it comes to protecting the interests of Agriculture and farmers' in Telangana State, he would not mind even to fight with the God," an official release said. Noting that the separate Telangana agitation was interlinked with water, he said a festive atmosphere prevailed in the state's agriculturesector now in view of the rapid strides made.

Efforts are on to turn the arid fields in Telangana into fertile lands by strengthening the irrigation sector, tapping the river water. Against this backdrop, the state's rightful share in Godavari and Krishna rivers would be utilised optimally, the release quoted Rao as saying.

The CM finalised astrategy to be adopted at the apex council meeting in the meeting with the officials, it said. Rao favoured giving a befitting reply to AP's arguments and also to "expose the seven-year delay" caused by the Centre vis--vis water issues since 2014 (after the formation of Telangana).

Differences have cropped up between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in recent months over the construction of projects in both the states. The apex council, constituted as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, comprises the Chief Ministers of the two states as members and is headed by the Union Water Resources Minister.