NIA chargesheet against 33 in Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case

The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet in the Chhattisgarh BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi murder case against 33 accused, under multiple Sections of IPC, UAPA, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act. "Yesterday, the NIA filed a charge-sheet in Bhima Mandavi MLA murder case in NIA Court, Jagdalpur under Sections 120B, 121, 121A, 147, 148, 149, 307, 302, 396 of IPC, sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18A, 20, 23, 38, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act of 1967, Sections 25(1A) & 27(3) of Arms Act, Sections 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, against 33 accused persons. Of these, 6 have been arrested, 22 accused persons are absconding and 05 accused have already expired," the NIA said in a statement.

The six arrested have been identified as, Madka Ram Tati, Bhima Ram Tati, Linge Tati, Laxman Jaiswal, Ramesh Kumar Kashyap and Haripal Singh Chauhan. The case relates to an IED blast followed by indiscriminate firing on April 2019 near Shyamgiri Village in Kuakonda Police Station of Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh in which Bhima Mandavi, the then sitting MLA of Dantewada. He was killed along with four police personnel of Chhattisgarh Armed Force. The operatives of CPI (Maoist) had undertaken the attack.

"The arms and ammunition of the martyred security personnel were also looted by the assailant Naxalites," the agency added. The investigation is currently underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)