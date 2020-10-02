Anurag Kashyap denies Payal Ghosh's allegations, seeks actions against her

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has vehemently denied any such incident as alleged by Payal Ghosh and sought severe action against the actress for "misusing" the criminal justice system, his lawyer said on Friday. Payal Ghosh had last month filed an FIR against Anurag Kashyap accusing him of sexually assaulting her. Kashyap had yesterday appeared before the Versova police station in Mumbai for questioning in the matter.

"Anurag Kashyap vehemently denies any such incident, as alleged and seeks severe action against Payal Ghosh for misusing the criminal justice system and hijacking the Me Too movement for ulterior motives. He is confident justice will prevail," advocate Priyanka Khimani said. Meanwhile, a team from Versova police station took Payal Ghosh to a government hospital in Mumbai's Andheri for a medical test in the case. The actress had on September 20 accused Kashyap of sexual harassment and later filed an FIR against him.

Speaking to ANI, she had said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me." "I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," she had said.

Post the allegations, Kashyap had responded on Twitter, in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. (ANI)