Honda to end participation in F1 world championship

Honda to end participation in F1 world championshipReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:43 IST
Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday. The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.
