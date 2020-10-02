Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda to end participation in F1 world championship

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:43 IST
Honda to end participation in F1 world championship
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday. The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles.

Source text: https://bit.ly/2SjGkZK

Also Read: Indian and Japanese navies kick-start 3-day mega exercise

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Mathur, officer injured in anti-terror operation in Kashmir to re-join duty with same courage, valour: CRPF DG

By Ankur Sharma Assistant Commandant Rahul Mathur, who was injured in an anti-terror operation a few days back, will be back in the field soon to again neutralise terrorists. Central Reserve Police Force Director-General, AP Maheshwari on F...

Pressure intensifies to drop quarantines in favour of EU-wide passenger testing protocol

With less than 90 days to go before the year-end holiday season, European aviation bodies have intensified their call to replace quarantine measures with passenger testing. This will provide far greater assurance and ability for cross-borde...

KMSS floats political party on Gandhi Jayanti

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti KMSS along with 70 indigenous groups and a regional party on Friday floated a political outfit to fight the Assam assembly elections due next year, outgoing president of the peasant body Bhasco De Saikia sai...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Trump and Melania test positivePresident Donald Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020