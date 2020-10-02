Left Menu
UP govt wants to hide something: Supriya Sule on Rahul, Priyanka arrest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh government want to hide something after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and secretary Priyanka Gandhi were manhandled and detained by Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of gangrape victim along with other Congress leaders.

UP govt wants to hide something: Supriya Sule on Rahul, Priyanka arrest
NCP MP Supriya Sule speaking to ANI on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh government wants to hide something after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and secretary Priyanka Gandhi were manhandled and arrested by Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of alleged gangrape victim along with other Congress leaders. Supriya Sule on Hathras incident said "I think UP government wants to hide something. What happened with Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi and Congress workers, and the kind of statements by DM and others, prove that UP government wants to hide something".

"Three rape cases in UP came to the fore in two days. State's Home Minister and CM haven't spoken anything. I request PM that there should be a detailed inquiry. If Yogi Government is unable to work for women safety in the state, then they should resign," she added. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were taken into custody by the UP police at Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida when they were on their way to meet the family of Hathras gangrape victim, who died while receiving treatment in Safdarjung hospital in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to police, a case has been registered against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and over 200 others under section 188, 269 and 270 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Epidemic Act, according to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police. Both Congress leaders alleged they were manhandled and roughed up by police personnel while they were marching towards Hathras to meet the victim's family.However, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ranvijay Singh said that there was "no lathi charge" on anyone.

Hathras District Magistrate PK Laxkar on Thursday denied "negative rumours" about the rift between him and the family of the gangrape victim. While talking to ANI, Laxkar said that he has been regularly interacting with the family.

"I met with six family members of the victim yesterday and we spoke for about an hour and a half. I met with them again today to see their point of discontent. I deny the negative rumours which are rife about my interactions with them," the district magistrate said. Hathras victim died in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital. The post-mortem report reads that the victim suffered a fracture of "C6 cervical vertebra" and there was "extravasations of blood along the fracture line" and the underlying spinal cord was "contused with ascending oedema". Also, the postmortem report denies rape charges. (ANI)

