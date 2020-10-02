Madhya Pradesh CM urges people to follow Gandhi's path, serve mankind

If people walk on Mahatma Gandhi's path, life will be successful, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday. "It's a day to introspect. We should think that the solution to our problems is in the path paved by Bapu. If we can't correct all, we should at least correct ourselves. If we walk on Bapu's path, life will be successful and we'll be able to serve mankind," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Chouhan.

" The solution to the problems the world is facing today is within the teachings of Bapuji," he added. As today also marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that his slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' holds relevance even today,

"Shastri ji gave us the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. We bow down before him too. In his brief governance as the Prime Minister, the services done by him were amazing. His slogan holds relevance even today," he added. Born on October 2, 1869, in the Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted non-violent resistance and was in the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule.

Born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, Lal Bahadur Shastri was the second Prime Minister of India and served from 1964 to 1966. He died in Tashkent on January 11, 1966, at the age of 61, soon after signing the Tashkent Pact with Pakistan. (ANI)