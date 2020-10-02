CBSE launches orientation course on non-violent communication to mark Gandhi Jayanti
The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched an orientation course on non-violent communication to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for conflict resolution based on the Gandhian values.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:17 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education has launched an orientation course on non-violent communication to mark the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi for conflict resolution based on the Gandhian values. According to the CBSE, the course is being launched by CBSE in association with Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti, an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture.
"Non-violent communication is a powerful tool of effective communication and conflict resolution based on Gandhian values non-violence, mutual respect, understanding and compassion," the CBSE said in a notification dated October 1. The CBSE said principals, teachers, parents and students of schools affiliated with the CBSE can join the course, which is being offered without any fee. It also urged the schools to encourage the teachers, students and parents to join the course. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gandhi
- 151st
- Gandhian
- Gandhi Smriti
- Mahatma
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal wish PM Modi on his 70th birthday
Rahul Gandhi greets PM Modi on his birthday
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over 'unemployment among youth'
Youth demand increase in jobs, abolish contract law: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for COVID-19