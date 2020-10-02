It's unfortunate that teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are ignored: Digambar Kamat

The Congress Party in Goa celebrated Gandhi Jayanti and Shastri Jayanti at the South Goa district office on Friday with the offering of floral tributes at the portraits of the two national leaders. Speaking on the occasion, Opposition leader Digambar Kamat said that it was unfortunate that the nation was passing through a phase where the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi were ignored.

"Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi always believed in non-violence and it is the duty of the government as well as every citizen of this country to follow his principles. Democracy gives us the right to protest in a peaceful manner and any attempt to curb constitutional rights of citizens is against democratic values. It is unfortunate that our nation is passing through such a phase wherein the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi are completely ignored and side-lined," Kamat said. While paying his tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, Digambar Kamat added that his slogan of "Jai Jawan Jai Kissan" would keep inspiring generations to come.

"Shastriji brought in various reforms in the agricultural sector. The White Revolution in India gave a boost to the dairy farming sector," he said. As per a statement, the Congress leader also criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party government for not respecting farmers and Gandhi's principles and condemned the atrocities on women in the country and the high handedness of the police against opposition leaders.

The statement also said that SGDCC president Joseph Dias, office bearers Deepak Kharangate, Adv. Yemane D'Souza, Youth Congress president Varad Mardolkar, GPCC member Dayanand Pagi, Margao Youth Congress president Ubed Khan, Glen Andrade and others were present at the function.